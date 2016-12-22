Discovering the gems of the Philippines

Travel Blog Exchange (TBEX) Asia Pacific 2016 participants from across the world had the opportunity to experience the many wonders of the Philippines as part of the full-packed itinerary prepared for the world’s largest annual gathering of travel bloggers, writers, content media creators and industry professionals.

Presented by the Department of Tourism (DOT) and the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB), the tours provided not only an exciting visit to the world-famous white-sand beaches of Boracay and Palawan, but also a unique experience of Filipino culture, people, food and nightlife through equally tantalizing destinations from north to the south of the country.

They got to visit UNESCO World Heritage sites including the historic town of Vigan, Ilocos Sur and the Rice Terraces of the Philippine Cordilleras in Ifugao. Their itinerary also included Pampanga, Batanes and Tagaytay.

The participants had a glimpse of the country’s rich history with a tour of Intramuros and Corregidor Island. A pubcrawl was also prepared for them to promote Manila’s nightlife, which is considered one of the best in Asia.

They also visited the historical Magellan’s Cross and Basilica de Santo Niño in Cebu and travelled to Siquijor – a province that is famous for its folk healing, myths of sorcery, and the supernatural.

The participants sampled adventure while traversing the rural land trail towards Mayon Volcano in Legazpi on ATVs, Kayak along the Bulusan Lake in Sorsogon, and white-water rafting and river trekking in the rapids of Cagayan de Oro. Taking a leisurely getaway, they were also given an A-list treatment in the picturesque towns of Siargao and Davao.

TBEX 2016 was made possible with the support of Philippine Airlines, Globe Telecom, Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA), and Duty Free Philippines. Other sponsors included Amorita Resort, The Lind Boracay, Fort Ilocandia Resort Hotel, Limketkai Luxe Hotel, Shangri-La’s Boracay Resort & Spa, Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort & Spa, Pearl Farm Beach Resort, Primer Group of Companies, The Funny Lion Palawan, Merrell Philippines, Lakan, Banana Peel, Le Spa at Sofitel, Park Inn by Radisson, Hotel Luna, Bluewater Maribago Resort and Spa, Sonya’s Garden, Museo Orlina, and Grab Philippines.

The event was also made possible through the participation of volunteers from the University of the Philippines, Centro Escolar University, University of Santo Tomas, and Philippine Women’s University.

By hosting international events such as TBEX in the country, the Philippines is eventually becoming one of the most sought-after destinations among travel experts and industry professionals.