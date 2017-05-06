A ‘Discovery’ of experiences for mothers

Discovery Suites joins the world in toasting the queen of the home with special packages she will surely enjoy with the rest of the family.

For a relaxing stay in an idyllic suite, a one-bedroom suite for mothers is available from May 8 to 15, inclusive of breakfast buffet for two at Restaurant 5, 10-percent discount at 22 Prime, with milk and cookies as added offering.



Bookings made from May 12 to 14 will give moms and their kids a chance to participate in a fun “Make Your Own Freak Shake” activity at Restaurant 5. Mom will also receive a pouch from Rustan’s packed with goodies from Tony Moly and Zenutrients.

Should an escape away from the hustle and bustle of the metro thrill mom more, make sure she rejuvenates in a themed suite fit for a queen at Discovery Country Suites in Tagaytay. Deluxe Suite or Premier Suite inclusive of Country Breakfast for two is available from May 8 to 15, as well as a Mother’s Day Specials menu at Restaurant Verbena.

For details log on to www.discoverycountrysuites.com.

LMB