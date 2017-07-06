DISCOVERY SUITES ORTIGAS

25 ADB Ave. Ortigas Center, Pasig City
Telephone: (02) 719-8888
Email: reservations@ds.discovery.com.ph
Website: www.discoverysuites.com
15% discount on best available rates on Junior Suites and One Bedroom Suites only.
Terms and Conditions:
1. Best available rates are available online.
2. Rates are inclusive of buffet breakfast for two adults and two children (0-5 years old free of charge,
6-11 half rate, and 12 up full rate)
3. Rates are subject to 10% service charge and prevailing government taxes.
4. Rooms are subject to availability.
DISCOVERY SUITES ORTIGAS0
