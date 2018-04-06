Discovery World braces for Boracay impact

RESORTS operator Discovery World Corp. expects its financial performance this year to be affected by a six-month closure of tourist magnet Boracay Island starting April 26.

“The closure of Boracay Island shall have significant impact on the DWC’s operations, business and financial condition …The financials are expected to significantly drop for this year, considering that operations of Discovery Shores Boracay contribute a significant majority of the Corporation’s consolidated revenue,” the company said in a filing on Thursday.

“On the operations side, our plan is to downsize to a skeletal team for the upkeep and maintenance of the resort during the period,” the company said.

World-famous Boracay in Aklan province attracts an estimated 2 million tourists each year.

Upon resumption next year, the company is optimistic it will start to recover with a significantly renovated resort, the opening of the Signature Suites expansion and its new swimming pool extension.

“Discovery World has enough liquid assets to sustain the closure of its resort in Boracay. Moreover, the expansion into Palawan and other areas will allow the Corporation to spread its operational risks in the long run,” it said.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Boracay Island will cease operations for six months starting April 26 for a major clean-up and revamp.

This comes after the Boracay Task Force, comprised of the departments of Environment and Natural Resources, Tourism, and Interior and Local Government secured President Rodrigo Duterte’s approval for a temporary closure of the island during a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.