Discrepancies in board compensation

CITY and Land Developers Inc. (CLDI) and Cityland Development Inc. (CDC) have common majority or controlling stockholder in Cityland Inc.

However, unlike its two subsidiaries, Cityland’s common shares are not publicly traded because the company is not listed. As the parent, it owns 1.047 billion CLDI common shares, or 80.6 percent of 1.299 outstanding CLDI common shares. Of its total holdings, it directly owns 383.6 million CLDI common shares.

Of 3.938 billion outstanding CDC common shares, Cityland, the parent, directly holds 2.007 billion CDC common shares, or 50.965 percent.

Cityland’s holdings in CLDI included 5 percent stock dividend paid on Aug. 8, 2017. As the parent, it received on July 7, 2017 a dividend of P0.013 per common share, which made it richer by P12.93 million. The computation was based on 994.65 million CLDI common shares that Cityland owned prior to a 5-percent stock dividend.

(Note. The number of CLDI common shares that the unlisted Cityland owned may not exactly match the holdings computed based on figures that were shortened to three decimal places.)

At CLDI’s closing price of P1.06 on April 6, 2018, Cityland-owned 1.047 billion common shares had a market value of P1.044 billion. On the other hand, its 2.007-billion CDC common shares were worth P1.987 billion based on the stock’s closing price of P0.99 per CDC common share, down from its par value of P1 per common share.

CLDI according to GIS

In a general information sheet (GIS), City and Land Developers attributed to Cityland direct ownership of 383.6 million CLDI common shares, or 29.54 percent, and credited CDC with direct ownership of 645.833 million CLDI common shares, or 49.73 percent.

In an ownership filing, CLDI could have based its computation on 1.293 billion common shares owned by Filipinos and 5.39 million common shares owned by 38 foreigners, excluding aliens whose CLDI common shares were lodged with PCD Nominee Corp.

All in all, CLDI had outstanding common shares of 1.298 billion, of which 729 Filipinos owned 1.293 billion CLDI common shares, or 99.615 percent of 1.298 billion outstanding CLDI common shares.

In the case of CDC, of 3.938 billion outstanding CDC common shares, a GIS listed 627 Filipinos as holders of 3.852 billion CDC common shares, or 97.816 percent. Cityland was listed in CDC’s GIS as the company’s top stockholder, with 2.007 billion CDC common shares, 50.965 percent.

In addition, PCD Nominee held 701.442 million CDC common shares, or 17.812 percent, for Cityland and CDC directors and officers. It also acted as record stockholder for unidentified owners with combined holdings of 701.546 million CDC common shares, or 17.815 percent.

Forty-one foreigners own a total of 86.138 million CDC common shares of the total 3.938 billion outstanding, or 2.187 percent, including CDC common shares lodged with PCD Nominee.

Due Diligencer’s take

The ownership postings on the website of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) do not necessarily name the owners of what are classified as “indirect” holdings. Instead, disclosures divide such holdings into direct and indirect number of common shares held.

In this case, the public investors who may be curious to know who owns what may want to read the GIS that are sometimes also posted on the PSE website.

More importantly, by reading the GIS of a listed company, public investors would learn how much the board received as compensation. For instance, they would know that CDC paid its nine directors P29,445,583 in 2016 as “total annual compensation of directors during the preceding fiscal year.”

Public investors would also be informed that CDC had a total manpower complement of 149, divided into 23 officers and 126 rank-and-file employees.

City and Land Developers paid much less than what CDC paid its nine-man board. In its GIS, it said it paid nine directors P3,429,585 in 2016.

In averaging these pays, Due Diligencer arrived at P3,271,731 and P363,526 for CDC and CLDI, respectively.

Is the average compensation that the board gets every year fair to those who are paid less than the owners? Just asking.

esdperez@gmail.com