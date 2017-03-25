Disenchantment

You played The Corrs’ Old Town

As you crawled towards this boy

A quiet afternoon rumination

Of our great failures and modest victories

Your tears dampened my shirt

As you took shelter in my arms

Thermal fluids lamenting the past

Overwhelmed with fear and discontent

What I had to say melted upon reaching my parted lips

And the words turned into a long wonder breath

Caressing your hair

The beauty of your scars can only be observed in awe

The night is coming and no one should disturb

The dead stars in your eyes

I concluded that silence is a friend of love heavily bored.

I have to leave you before you drown this town,

Blinded with the loss of summer

I won’t say I understand you—

We can only be at the mercy of many difficult loves

You looked at this boy as he stood at your doorsteps

Neither pleading nor calling

As if staring the sun with rage,

Burning your disenchanted eyes