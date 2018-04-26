Disillusioned NPA leader

FOREMOST, through this letter I would like to thank the present administration for giving me a new life, a life where I am not running or hiding, or being followed wherever I go. I have regained my life normally with total freedom.

I was once one of the NPA leaders operating in Sorsogon at a very young age. I was in my late 20s when I was chosen as one of the cadres in Sorsogon province, although there were times I went to the province of Albay.

There were other NPAs who were older and ahead of me, but they were still in the lower ranks even after so many years in the organization. Maybe, being alive after five successive encounters with the government forces and carting off a total of five high-powered FAs, and the publication of my articles in the NPA publication Silyab may have been a factor in my ascension to the position. I enjoyed the power plus the allowances and other perks the NPAs were giving me.

However, I considered the inhumane crimes they did and are still doing to be intolerable. They recruit youths as young as 15 years old, who could have still a brighter future. But they are now like me hiding in the mountains holding rifles instead of pens; they raped women and marry them later out of the former’s will; they extort money not only from rich businessmen but even from the fishermen and farmers and other marginalized sectors. I acted as a look-out every time they extort money. I saw those who were uncooperative with the NPA suffer various ordeals.

In January 2015, three other NPA members and I were required to extort P150,000 from a businessman in Sorsogon. The money would be used for the NPA’s forthcoming anniversary that March. The businessman (I will not mention his name for security reason), however, declined. He was beaten to death. This scenario traumatized me. I told my leader and pleaded with him to leave the businessman alone.

When we returned to our camp, my leader told the team leader about my behavior added with his lies as he pocketed the money extorted and blamed me for his misdeed. I was punished and underwent disciplinary action (DA). What I experienced from the NPA opened my eyes. I voluntarily surrendered last June 2015 and returned to the fold of the law.

March is an important month for the NPAs. I know their pattern of activities. They will again be very busy as a bees, extorting money and amassing other stuff in preparation for March 29. What are they celebrating? Their tainted ideology, which they proclaim as being for the poor. But in reality, they are equal to the thieves and corruptors.

I highly praise President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s issuance of Proclamation 374 on December 5, 2017, tagging the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and NPA as terrorist organizations under RA10168, also known as the Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012.

(Name Withheld)