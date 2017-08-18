‘Diskwento Caravan’ launched for Marawi city refugees

COTABATO CITY: The “Diskwento Caravan,” of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) was launched for about 1,000 internally displaced families from Marawi City taking refuge in Lanao del Sur. The DTI in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao tapped the provincial government, Task Force Group Ranao and the private sector, including Gernais Enterprise, to implement the program. Food and commodities were sold to the refugees at lower prices in the towns of Ditsaan Ramain and Tamparan in Lanao del Sur since Tuesday.