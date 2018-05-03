‘Dismantle NKorea weapons program’

New US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo vowed Wednesday (Thursday in Manila) to seek the swift dismantling of Pyongyang’s weapons program, as he argued that America has a chance to alter the “course of history” in North Korea.

Speaking at his ceremonial swearing-in at the State Department, alongside President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, Pompeo outlined his priorities as he begins work as America’s top diplomat.

“Right now we have an unprecedented opportunity to change the course of history on the Korean Peninsula,” Pompeo told his new colleagues.

“We’re in the beginning stages of the work. And the outcome is certainly yet unknown.”

“But one thing is certain,” Pompeo said. “This administration will not repeat the mistakes of the past. Our eyes are wide open. It’s time to solve this once and for all — a bad deal is not an option.”

“We are committed to the permanent, verifiable, irreversible dismantling of North Korea’s weapons of mass destruction program, and to do so without delay,” said the incoming chief diplomat.

Some experts have voiced concern that North Korea may be seeking to drag out talks with Washington as a way to buy time, and build up its nuclear arsenal.

“The American people are counting on us to get this right,” said Pompeo, who in his former role as CIA chief travelled to Pyongyang to meet Kim Jong Un and lay the groundwork for an upcoming summit between Trump and the North Korean leader.

Pompeo’s predecessor Rex Tillerson, who advocated widespread cuts to the department, was unceremoniously fired by Trump in March.

The former oilman left the State Department, which includes more than 13,000 foreign service officers, in disarray after many career diplomats quit and morale among the ranks plummeted.

Restore luster

Pompeo also made clear on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila) he intends to restore the State Department to the heart of US diplomacy following the troubled tenure of Rex Tillerson.

“That’s more spirit than I’ve heard from the State Department in a long time—many years,” Trump said on Wednesday at Pompeo’s swearing-in ceremony.

“I want the State Department to get its swagger back,” former CIA director Pompeo told department employees after taking the oath of office.

Tillerson, the former Exxon chief who was fired by a presidential tweet in March, was not mentioned during the public ceremony at the State Department.

The Republican president’s visit to Foggy Bottom, as the State Department headquarters is known, was his first since he took office 15 months ago.

Barack Obama toured the State Department just three days after his inauguration as president in 2009.

Trump’s admiration for America’s generals is well documented, as is his low esteem for its diplomatic corps.

Many top posts at the State Department remain vacant and the Trump administration has sought to make unprecedented cuts to the agency’s budget and staff.

“I’m the only one that matters,” Trump said in an interview with Fox television in November. “We don’t need all of the people, you know, it’s called cost-saving.”

The low morale at the State Department was exacerbated by what many saw as the distant and hands-off style of Tillerson, who had no foreign policy experience before taking the job.

“It is totally dysfunctional,” a foreign diplomat complained recently. “There’s nobody to talk to when issues become political.”

Further complicating the situation was what quickly became a frosty relationship between Trump and Tillerson, his handpicked secretary of state.

Trump fulsomely praised Pompeo as a “true American patriot” of “exceptional skill” who has earned his “deepest respect and admiration and trust.”

He also took pains to salute the “extraordinary men and women of the State Department” and “everything you do for our country.”

Pompeo has also gone out of his way to heap praise on his future Foggy Bottom colleagues.

Ahead of his ceremonial swearing-in, he paid a visit to the State Department on Tuesday and thanked the assembled US diplomats for their “amazing work.”

“To stand here and look at the most important diplomatic corps in the world is enormously humbling to me,” Pompeo said.

