Dismiss graft case, gov asks Ombudsman

Palawan Gov. Jose Alvarez is asking the Office of the Ombudsman to reconsider its ruling that found basis to charge him with graft in connection with the award of the Bulk Water Supply Project (BWSP) of Cagayan de Oro City Water District (COWD) to Rio Verde Water Consortium Inc. (RVWCI).

The Ombudsman earlier found probable cause to charge several individuals, including Alvarez, who, according to a statement that the Ombudsman issued on March 27, was then the president of RVWCI.

“Neither allegations of such specific acts nor evidence to substantiate the alleged conspiracy exist in the record of the instant case. There being no findings of specific acts or omissions attributable to herein respondent that would constitute a violation of Section 3(e) of Republic Act [RA] 3019, and there being no evidence whatsoever that could sustain the existence of probable cause to form a sufficient belief that herein respondent is guilty of such an accusation, the case must be dismissed against herein respondent for palpable want of probable cause and in order to spare him the unnecessary trauma of going through a trial,” Alvarez’s camp said in a motion for reconsideration.

RA 3019 is the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

According to the Ombudsman’s statement, it was found on investigation that COWD entered into a Bulk Water Supply Agreement with RVWCI on December 23, 2004.

According to Alvarez’s motion for reconsideration, the Ombudsman alleged in its October 23, 2017 resolution that he “conspired with public respondents by inducing or causing the BOD to rule on the eligibility of RVW

Consortium even before the BAC had the opportunity to rule on the issues. Moreover, despite notice from the BAC of RVW Consortium’s disqualification, respondent Alvarez proceeded with the BWSP without even filing a protest as required under Section 55 of RA 9184.”

RA 9184 is the Government Procurement Reform Act. BAC is Bids and Awards Committee.

“Clearly, the first and second parts are mere suppositions and conjectures, which were arrived at without any proof or basis, as no specific acts were even mentioned that would indicate, in any manner, or from which it could be inferred, that herein respondent, who was then a private individual, conspired with respondent [then-]members of the COWD Board of Directors [COWD-BOD] for a common purpose of committing any act in violation of Section 3 [e]of RA 3019 and that they were united in its execution,” Alvarez’s camp said in part.

BOD is Board of Directors.

According to the motion for reconsideration, Alvarez was unaware of the supposed disqualification of RVW Consortium as a bidder until RVWCI received a copy of an audit report in 2010.

His camp said in part that “it was not disputed that herein respondent was completely unaware of the existence of any issue concerning the qualification of RVW Consortium as a bidder for the COWD-BWSP on November 18, 2004, much less, that RVW Consortium was disqualified by the COWD-BAC as a bidder, until the RVW Consortium’s receipt of a copy from COWD of the COA-FAIO Audit Report in 2010… The issue came as a complete surprise to herein respondent and the RVW Consortium when they received a copy of the COA-FAIO Audit Report from COWD in 2010, or a good 6 years after the bidding, when the BWSP was already completed and fully operational.”

COA is the Commission on Audit and FAIO is the Fraud Audit and Investigation Office.