‘Dismissal order not yet served’ – CamNorte gov

DAET, Camarines Norte: Gov. Edgardo Tallado described as premature the order of the Ombudsman dismissing him from office since it is yet to be transmitted to the central office of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and even as he noticed some irregularities in it.

Tallado said all his actions are in good faith and he will obey any directive as long as it is legal and in order.

In an order dated January 10, 2018, Tallado was dismissed from office by the Office of the Deputy Ombudsman for Luzon for grave abuse of authority and grave misconduct based on a complaint filed in 2012 by Edgardo Gonzales, whom Tallado sacked as provincial veterinarian and assigned as Provincial Information Officer.

Instead of obeying Tallado’s memorandum, Gonzales filed the complaint with the Civil Service Commission, invoking his right under the Magna Carta for Public Health Workers.

On June 14, 2012, Tallado filed a comment with the Civil Service Commission (CSC), asserting that Gonzales’ reassignment is valid and legally justifiable.

He brushed off Gonzales’ claim under the Magna Carta for Public Health Workers as lacking legal basis.

The CSC on August 9, 2012 set aside the reassignment case and dismissed Tallado’s motion for reconsideration, prompting the latter to question the decision before the Court of Appeals (CA).

Tallado said Gonzales’ case against him was dismissed on March 14, 2014 and the dismissal was signed by Rachel Cariaga-Favila and approved by Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales.

But Gonzales filed a motion for reconsideration outside the required period, which the Ombudsman accommodated, according to Tallado.

The governor said he was surprised that the order for one-year suspension issued on October 2, 2015 was signed by Maricel Marcial-Oquendo and approved by the Ombudsman on the same day, “an occurrence that is highly surprising.”

Tallado immediately filed a motion for reconsideration before the CA that on May 12, 2016 reduced the suspension to just six months. |

At the time, he was already suspended for seven months.