Dismissed policeman on ‘most wanted’ list for drugs, robbery nabbed in Quezon City

A DISMISSED policeman on the “most wanted” list of drug personalities in Quezon City has been arrested, authorities said.

Former Police Officer 3 Alfredo Mabutol was presented to media on Wednesday after his apprehension on Tuesday in his house at Barangay Salvacion, La Loma in a joint operation of the District Special Operations Unit and District Intelligence Division.

QCPD Director Guillermo Eleazar said Mabutol was No. 1 on the “most wanted” list in the district level and of the La Loma Police Station.

Eleazar said Mabutol was the alleged leader of an illegal drug group operating in La Loma, and was responsible for the proliferation of illegal drugs along Calavite Street and Tagaytay Street.

The suspect worked at the QCPD Police Intelligence and Operations Unit from 2001 to 2002 and served the La Loma Police Station Anti-Illegal Drugs Unit from 2002 to 2004.

Between 2009 and 2016, Mabutol was transferred to the Manila Police District, Southern Police District-Pasay Station, and was a beat patroller at the Northern Police District in Malabon.

“Nagpalipat-lipat na rin po kasi ako ng area para magtago sa bad records ko, (I was transferred to several districts to escape from my bad records),” Mabutol told reporters.

A warrant of arrest for robbery was issued against Mabutol when he took the personal belongings of complainant Reynaldo Miranda, which included a Tag Huer wristwatch, a wallet with P11,000 cash and identification cards when he participated in an anti-drug operation in La Loma last May 27, 2007.

Eleazar added that the suspect was only issued a warrant in 2016 for his robbery case and was formally dismissed in July 2017 after his last assignment with the National Capital Region Police Office Regional Holding and Accounting Unit.

Mabutol also had bench warrants of arrest between 2011 and 2013 for failure to testify in court hearings in Pasay City where cases were filed against drug suspects arrested during his term.

“He has been into different units and areas that’s why we were not able to notice his record at once when we were trying to look for former policemen involved in drugs,” Eleazar said.

Eleazar said that aside from Mabutol, there were about eight more active and dismissed policemen linked to the illegal drug trade.

On March 6, Police Officer 1 Adrian Pinalas of the QCPD District Mobile Force Battalion was relieved from his post after he was arrested in Marikina City for illegal drugs.

Pinalas and his two accomplices were caught in possession of five pieces of “shabu” (crystal meth).

The QCPD will continue to develop efficient monitoring systems on the status and records of their policemen all over the city, Eleazar added. GLEE JALEA