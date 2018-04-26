Dismissed SSS commissioner gets Tourism post

FORMER Social Security System (SSS) commissioner Jose Gabriel “Pompee” La Viña has been appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte as an undersecretary of the Department of Tourism, a little over two months after he was sacked from his post for alleged corruption.

La Viña, Duterte’s social media strategist during the 2016 campaign, will replace Rolando Canizal.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. told reporters the appointment was a prerogative of the President.

In February, Roque announced that the contracts of La Viña and the SSS chairman, Amado Valdez, which expired on June 30, would not be renewed, noting that both officials were on “holdover capacity.”

Details on the sacking surfaced a few days after.

In a statement on February 17, Roque said La Viña had demanded a budget of P26-million to fund a “social media project” with himself as a TV host. He also requested a separate budget of P1.6 million a month for a media advertising program. Both requests were denied.

Roque also said La Viña was sacked because of a “vilification campaign” against four SSS officials – executive vice president for investments Rizaldy Capulong, equities investment division chief Reginald Candelaria, equities product development head Ernesto Francisco Jr. and chief actuary George Ongkeko.

The four were relieved from their posts after La Viña accused them of profiting illegally by trading stocks on their personal accounts.

Candelaria and Ongkeko stepped down from their posts shortly after.

La Viña then requested the accreditation of seven brokers to handle SSS investments. The accreditation was denied because the individuals did not meet the requirements.

“The President has mentioned time and again that he will not tolerate even a whiff of corruption,” Roque said in the statement explaining La Viña’s sacking. “Again, let this be a reminder to all public officials that the President is serious in curbing corruption and has strong resolve to promote good governance,” Roque added.

‘Duterte trusts me’

La Viña thanked the President for the appointment, issuing a statement denying accusations of corruption against him.

“I thank the President for his continuing trust and confidence. I am grateful for his friendship, which has only deepened after all that has occurred. I am specially thankful for the fact that as a reader of hearts and with years of experience as a prosecutor, the President does not believe any of the accusations unjustly hurled against me.

This is more important to me than any position in government,” he said.

“When the real story of my time in government is finally told, it shall be written that there has never been and will never be a whiff of a whiff of a whiff of corruption in me. I have had no greater honor in a life overflowing with blessings than to have served the people faithfully as a Commissioner at the Social Security System of the Philippines. I will continue to do so as Undersecretary at the Department of Tourism,” he added.

Earlier this month, La Viña figured in the news when the South China Morning Post linked the Cambridge Analytica data breach controversy to the Duterte presidential campaign.

The Hong Kong paper revealed that in 2015, La Viña and another Duterte campaign insider, Peter Tiu Laviña, met Cambridge Analytica boss Alexander Nix, then a director of Cambridge Analytica’s parent company Strategic Communications Laboratories (SCL).

SCL’s website later listed an unidentified client as having been rebranded into an anti-crime candidate.

Other appointees

Aside from La Viña, former National Press Club president Benny Antiporda was appointed by Duterte as undersecretary of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

Duterte also named Rosario Sagadal and Agnes Alexis de Grano as commissioners representing the workers sector in the National Labor Relations Commission.

Sagadal replaced Proculo Sarmen at the commission’s eighth division, while de Grano took over from Nieves de Castro at the sixth division.

Their appointment papers were signed on Tuesday, and were released to the media on Wednesday.