Disney’s ‘Lion King’ roars in Manila come 2018

Considered the world’s number one musical, Disney’s The Lion King, is set to premiere in Manila in March 2018 with additional engagements in Singapore, Korea, Taiwan and South Africa.

The international tour, which will be performed in English, is a collaboration of Michael Cassel Group and Disney Theatrical Productions in celebration of the musical’s 20th anniversary on stage and 25th global production.

“We’re proud to partner with our long-time friend Michael Cassel to bring the world renowned stage production of The Lion King to these vibrant cities,” Disney Theatrical Productions president and producer Thomas Schumacher said.

“Julie Taymor and her extraordinary creative team have realized a production of enormous scale, beauty and heart. I cannot wait for new audiences to join us in the Philippines, Singapore, Korea, Taiwan and South Africa, the show’s creative birthplace,” he added.

Meanwhile, show’s director, costume designer and mask co-designer Julie Taymor said, “It is wonderful that these countries in Asia will be able to experience this new South African cast of The Lion King. They’re in for a tremendous treat, as the soul of this music will come through these extraordinary performers. Asia is a big part of my life, having spent four years in Indonesia and traveled throughout many countries in the region. It is thrilling to bring this production back to a part of the world that has been a major inspiration in my life.”

Speaking ahead of auditions to be held in South Africa, Lebo M, who provided additional music, lyrics, vocal score and arrangements to The Lion King, commented, “This international tour will provide the opportunity for audiences around the world to witness this incredible production, featuring South Africa’s greatest talents.”

The first round of auditions for the international tour will commence in South Africa this month.

Announcements regarding theaters and dates will be made over the coming months, with tickets for the international tour’s premiere in Manila to go on-sale in October 2017, ahead of its opening in March 2018.

For further information, log on to www.LionKingInternational.com.