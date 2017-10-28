‘Disney’s The Lion King’ tickets to go on sale

Michael Cassel Group in association with Disney Theatrical Productions are excited to confirm that tickets to the Manila premiere of one of the world’s top musical, “Disney’s The Lion King,” are going on sale to the general public on Friday.

The production also officially introduced the sponsoring presenters of the Manila season – Globe and Visa.

As such Globe platinum, Globe postpaid customers and Visa credit, debit and prepaid cardholders will have the opportunity to purchase tickets to The Lion King before the general public while also enjoying 10-percent off tickets. This special priority-booking offer is only only available until November 2.

A talented international cast will star in the landmark musical event, which begins performances in Manila at The Theatre at Solaire on March 18, 2018. The Manila premiere is presented by Concertus Manila.

Earlier this month, the full cast for the international tour was announced. The principal cast includes Ntsepa Pitjeng who is returning to the role of ‘Rafiki’, having performed the role in the USA, UK, Brazil, and Switzerland productions.

Direct from London’s West End production is Mthokozisi Emkay Khanyile in the role of ‘Mufasa’. Also from the

United Kingdom is music theatre performer Antony Lawrence as ‘Scar’.

Australian actor Andre Jewson will feature as ‘Zazu’; the charismatic New Zealand born performer Jamie McGregor will play ‘Timon’ and South African favorite Pierre Van Heerden will return as ‘Pumbaa’.

Joining the company are six actors from the Philippines. Sharing the role of Young Simba will be Julien Joshua Dolor, Pablo Palacpac and Juan Gabriel Tiongson; sharing the role of Young Nala will be Sheena Bentoy, Uma Martin and Felicity Napuli.

Rounding out the principal cast are South African performers Calvyn Grandling, playing the much-loved role of ‘Simba’, the up-and-coming star Noxolo Dlamini as ‘Nala’, Candida Mosoma who returns to the role of ‘Shenzi’, Bjorn Blignaut as ‘Banzai’ and Mark Tatham as ‘Ed.’

Beyond Manila, the international tour will enjoy additional seasons in Singapore, Korea, Taiwan and South Africa, with other engagements to be announced.