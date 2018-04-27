Displaced Boracay workers start lining up for financial aid

HUNDREDS of residents and workers flocked to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to seek transportation and financial assistance on Friday, the second day of the closure in Boracay.

DSWD chief information officer Myla Monsod told The Manila Times that more than 700 displaced workers have been lining up since Thursday in front of the agency’s operation center as early as 5 a.m.

“A maximum of P5,000 in transportation assistance is given to validated applicants depending on how near or far their destination is,” she said.

DSWD officer-in-charge Emmanuel Leyco also said in a press conference that the agency released about P3 million to 1,340 displaced workers as of Thursday.

“The number is expected to increase in the coming days, and the operation center is prepared with funds of at least P1 million to immediately provide for requests for additional transportation assistance,” Leyco said.

Tourism Assistant Secretary Frederick Alegre also said in an interview that DSWD may allot P520 million while the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) may provide P2-billion worth of assistance to Boracay workers.

Out of 36,000 workers in Boracay, 15,000 are employed by the public sector, according to the DOLE survey. GLEE JALEA