Displaced Boracay workers to receive jobs – Trade dept

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) will provide alternative employment to workers who will be affected by the six-month closure of Boracay island, its chief said on Friday.

In an interview, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said the move was needed and his department was developing safety nets, adding that President Rodrigo Duterte wanted to make sure the workers “would not starve.”

Those who want to open their own business will receive opportunities, loans, and trainings, the DTI chief said.

“We are also looking at helping them migrate to other tourist areas,” he added.

Lopez’s statement three days came after the President approved the closure to pave the way for the famed tourist destination’s rehabilitation.

The island will be closed starting April 26.

The closure would affect 35,000 workers and will result in P18 to P20 billion in lost revenues, according to reports.

DTI had recommended the closure to be done in phases to minimize its impact on the people working there, but it was not taken.