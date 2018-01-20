Displaced Maguindanao tribe hesitant to go home

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: The Teduray tribe that was displaced by the fatal attacks launched by outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters ((BIFF) are reluctant to return home for fear of their safety.

The evacuees told members of the Maguindanao People’s Medical Team they are afraid that the BIFF gunmen who harassed them repeatedly would come back and drive them away again.

More than a thousand Teduray families were forced to abandon their houses when BIFF gunmen attacked their villages around Mount Firis in Maguindanao last December.

The BIFF bandits burned their houses and planted improvised explosive devices (IEDs) along their farm trails to prevent them from coming back.

Mount Firis, a sacred site for the Tedurays, is at the center of the tribe’s ancestral homeland surrounded by the adjoining municipalities of Datu Unsay, Shariff Aguak, South Upi and Datu Saudi.

Lynette Estandarte, Maguindanao chief budget officer, and personnel of the provincial government distributed five truckloads of relief goods to the evacuees, including 200 Teduray children.

She said dozens of evacuees are afflicted with various ailments and were given treatment and medicines.

Gov. Esmael Mangudadatu had earlier urged the joint ceasefire committee of the government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) to help address the nagging security problems besetting the Teduray communities.

“Mount Firis rightfully belongs to our Teduray siblings. We must help one another ensure that they are safe there,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Teduray farmers belied the BIFF claim that its bloody attacks last month were in protest of the encroachment of Ilonggo, Ilocano and Cebuano settlers into strategic areas around Mount Firis.

Moh Dandi Dayeh said all the evacuees are Teduray and no single non-tribe member who are with them.