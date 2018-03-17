Disposable colonoscopy device developed

TEL AVIV, Israel: Colonoscopy is a test mainly used for early detection of colorectal cancer, the second most lethal cancer in the world. It is considered one of the most expensive preventative screen tests used in the healthcare industry.

The invasive, expensive and uncomfortable test, conducted with devices that have not been significantly-modified for many years could be set to undergo a significant transformation. Beersheva-based Consis Medical hopes to replace traditional colonoscopes with its single-use endoscopes that are safer and significantly cheaper to use. A prototype of the Israeli company’s colonoscopies is currently being tested on human colon simulators and animals.

Consis’ self-propelled disposable colonoscope progresses independently inside the colon by means of unique proprietary mechanism based on an inflated inverted sleeve. A “floating” electro-optical unit mounted in the front of the endoscope facilitates insertion and maneuvering of the device during the procedure. As a single-use device, it significantly reduces the chance for clinic-acquired infections.

Medical staff are provided with high-resolution images as well as the ability to treat lesions detected in the colon during the imaging, at a level on par with that of traditional endoscopes currently used in medical centers. Consis’ endoscope is expected to significantly reduce the setup and operational costs of gastro clinics, offering a safer option for existing colonoscopy tests while considerably lowering the risk for infections.

Growing market with high operational costs

The Israeli company is targeting the huge multibillion global market. Over 10 million colonoscopy tests are performed every year in the US alone and the numbers are expected to grow further in other global regions, to an estimated total of 70 million a year in 2020.

A major drawback of traditional devices is the prohibitive expenses of the clinics performing the test. A single traditional endoscope costs up to $60,000 and each clinic must purchase several of those to ensure operational continuity, since on any given moment some of the endoscopes are being rinsed and processed. The rinsing machines and related processing equipment are also expensive and contribute to the overall procedure costs.

Recent studies show that rinsing cost per test alone exceeds $100 and not even these procedures completely eliminate the concerns for cross-contamination.

By comparison, Consis Medical’s single-use endoscope would cost up to $100, saving the need for re-processing and lowering contamination risks. The technology and the business model are nothing short of revolutionary and are expected to transform the market.

Consis Medical was founded in 2016 by Oleg Popov and Raphael Moisa as a spin-off of the engineering firm IBEX Technologies. In May 2017, Consis Medical won first place in SilicoNegev startup contest and it was also awarded a grant from the Israel Innovation Authority. As it enters the clinical phase, planned for end-2018, the company is preparing for an investment round of $2 million.