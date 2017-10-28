Distinguished Swiss playwright visits Manila

Tobias Biancone, a distinguished playwright-poet of Switzerland, is visiting Manila. The Director-General of the International Theatre Institute (ITI)—the performing arts organization in consultative status with UNESCO—is arriving in the Philippines on the occasion of the 50th anniversary celebration of the Philippine Center of the ITI established by Cecile Guidote-Alvarez, a Ramon Magsaysay laureate and founder of the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA). Guidote-Alvarez is currently the director of the Earthsavers honored as Unesco Artists for Peace.

Moreover, Biancone is visiting the Philippines as a gesture of appreciation for the distinctive contribution of the Philippines in the growth of ITI particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

Biancone, now on his second term at ITI, supervises the concerted operations of 100 member-nations in applying the arts as a vital instrument for promoting a culture of peace, social justice and sustainable development.

Biancone will be proceeding directly from Shanghai to witness the cultural festival in Echague, Isabela as well as serving as a judge of the talent contest of the Miss Earth Philippines, as a guest of Mayor Francisco “Kiko” Dy. He will also be witnessing the Young Theatre Practitioners Program for students and out-of-school youth in Echague to train them as socially committed artists-teachers in strengthening the growth of the National Theatre Movement in the Philippines.

It will also mark the initial discussions for twinning of the City of Segovia under the leadership of Mayor Clara Luquero and Mayor Dy. The interest was initiated at the ITI Congress held in Segovia recently, through the Philippine Delegation that was supported by NCCA Executive Director Rico Pableo.

Thereafter, Biancone will be attending the Festival of Windows, recently honored as the pioneering theatre organization in Asia for 2017 by the Ramon Magsaysay Foundation. The Festival looks into the challenges of confronting Theatre for Development specially in the areas of building creative communities, public spaces and awareness, participation, capacity-building, education, partnership and stakeholder building.

Biancone will also be meeting with the local board of the Philippine Center to further discuss the mechanics and operations of the Unesco approved program of a Global Peace Movement: “Not by Force But by Art.” The said program will be launched in the Philippines through a special Music Theatre-Dance Concert with artists from claimant countries in the conflicted China Sea/ West Philippine Sea.

The goal of the program is to lower the decibel of confrontational dialogue and aggressive behavior, to reduce tension and to build the bridge to intercultural collaboration through people to people exchange.

Finally, before he leaves the country, Biancone will be interviewed at PTV4’s “The Morning Show” and will grace DZRH’s “Radyo Balintataw” to further provide details of numerous activities for the observance of the 70th founding anniversary of the ITI.