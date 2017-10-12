How distracted driving penalizes you in many ways

Are you one of those people who text, call, or watch videos on a mobile phone while driving? I am sure all of us have done this once in a while, especially when we get stuck in traffic. We all know that it is quite distracting to do so, especially if we are driving ourselves, and has the potential to cause accidents. In fact, it is deemed such a significant hazard that a large number of countries around the world have made hand-held mobile phone use illegal while driving. According to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), every year, close to 10,000 people are involved in road crashes and 20-24 year olds are the most frequent victims.

To deal with this menace, the Philippines has introduced the Anti-Distracted Driving Act, putting it into effect from July 6, 2017. The rule imposes the following financial penalties on the use of mobile phones and other electronic devices while driving:

If you still want to be able to take urgent calls while driving, it is advisable to use the hands-free function, which this law exempts from penalties. What else can you do while driving? You can put on makeup or drink coffee.

Mobile phones, GPS units, and dash cams that do not obstruct your vision are permitted. If you adhere to these regulations you can avoid penalties and also reduce the amount you pay for your car insurance.

If you have a poor driving history, insurance companies see you as a ‘high risk driver’ who is more likely to file a claim than a person with a better driving record. High risk drivers are required to pay higher premiums. There are many other factors that affect your insurance rates but driving history is a key component. For more information on this topic, please visit MoneyMax.ph/car-insurance/guide.

Munmun Nath is managing director at MoneyMax.ph, a financial comparison website to help Filipinos save money through free and fair information.