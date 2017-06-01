Distraught man jumps off NAIA terminal, survives

A man, who appeared to be troubled, survived after throwing himself off the departure area of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 on Wednesday night. Airport police said the man, in his 20s, who carries no identification card, was seen roaming near the departing passengers holding area at about 7:17 p.m. before he jumped off, landing on the arrival area. Security guard Rowena Macatol said she tried to prevent the man from jumping by grabbing the hood of his jacket but failed. The man was writhing in pain when a medical team gave him first aid. Staff at Pasay General Hospital where he was brought, however, informed the team that the hospital is not accepting patients without family to take care of them. Authorities are verifying whether the man was a plane passenger or a bystander in the NAIA.