The divided states of America

OUT of many, one.

The 2016 Republican presidential primary was the largest ever for any political party in American history. From a total of 17 major candidates who joined the race on March 23, 2015, only three stood standing on May 3, 2016: Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, Ohio Gov. John Kasich and businessman-celebrity Donald J. Trump.

The primary pugilism decimated the candidates not by policies and programs but by name-calling and simplifying the Republican party platform to catchwords that fired up a new party base.

From the early 1900s until the Bush dynasty, Republicans have been known for their free market capitalism fueling their pro-business stance and deregulation, together with a strong national defense while eschewing big government.

From the world police and remaining superpower, the then presumptive Republican presidential nominee harped on “America first.” The inscription on the Statue of Liberty had virtually changed from “give me your tired, your poor, huddled masses yearning to breathe free” to “build a wall, stop the drug addicts, rapists and murderers” and “deport 11 million undocumented, illegal immigrants from day one” of a Trump presidency.

Riding on the coattails of fear and hatred of immigrants “stealing jobs from Americans…Muslims as a US problem,” President Donald Trump issued his executive orders with a travel ban on Muslims, revoked former President Barack Obama’s order protecting minor children brought into the US by their parents and encouraged immigration raids, arrests and detention of immigrants.

The Republican base that Trump engendered and caters to is supposed to be the Democratic backbone of support: the poor, working class that need big government intervention: Social Security and benefits of healthcare and unemployment benefits.

In one fell swoop, President Trump pulled the rug from under the Democrats while shoring up support of Corporate America by retaining the trademark Republican policy of tax cuts and trickle-down benefits to the middle and lower classes.

The first months and the entire year of the Trump presidency witnessed the great divide between fact and fiction, between responsible reporting and fake news, a strain of political cannibalism that see Cabinet and sub-cabinet officials who ate and spat out its own.

The media had been categorized as “much important” if conveying Trump’s message unfiltered, “fake news” if reports are unfavorable – even going to the extent of labeling respected newspapers and broadcast media as “enemies of the American people.”

Cabinet member-holdovers from the Obama administration were kept if they genuflect, while even Trump appointees were publicly castigated and humiliated for not being loyal to the President instead of to the presidency.

The military and intelligence officials who stood by him through each lie and fact-challenged claim were retained even as he branded the Federal Bureau of Investigation as an agency whose “reputation is in tatters.”

In defending the president as being a “feminist” instead of being labeled a “Groper-in-Chief” (for Trump’s own video-captured claim of doing whatever he wants to women because of his celebrity status), the ranks of pro-Trump women solidified into the “WeAreTrumpets” versus the “MeToo” movement.

Despite his Trumper-tantrums and Tweeter-storms, Trump’s Republican base accepts his claim of being a” stable-genius” even as top Cabinet members have not denied calling him “stupid…moron.”

Prior to the government shutdown, a bipartisan meeting covered by media showed Trump swinging from one policy decision to the next, agreeing with the last person who spoke. Senate and committee hearings conducted in public reveal a dysfunctional government, showing the divide even within the ruling party.

Despite having control of the House of Representatives and the Senate, the vote to pass a spending bill displayed a division that shut down the federal government by a split vote of 50 to 49. The Republicans needed 60 to win. Desertion of Senate Republicans and crossing over of Democrats amplify the discord that keeps Washington paralyzed, able to pass just one major piece of legislation.

And even the $1.5 trillion tax bill that passed along party lines got only a 51-48 vote because of conflicting provisions that granted permanent tax breaks for corporations and temporary tax cuts for individuals.

Instead of unifying the country after getting enough electoral votes to be declared the 45th President of the United States, Trump has left America divided.

A recent Quinnipiac University poll reports that “Trump is doing more to divide the nation than to unite the nation, voters say 64-31 percent. Every listed party, gender, education, age and racial group says the president is dividing the nation except Republicans, who say 70-24 percent that he is doing more to unite the nation, and white voters with no college degree, who are divided 48-46 percent.”

Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac poll said: “President Donald Trump can’t seem to improve his approval rating, perhaps because of the troubling fact that half of the voters we spoke to think he is mentally unstable.”

The New York Times described America’s political mood as in a state of “bipartisan gloom” with members of the House of Representatives and senators unsure of what Donald Trump will claim the US finds itself now when he gives his first state of the union address on January 30, 2018.

President Trump is expected to address the issues that divide America: immigration and border security (the issues that caused the three-day government shutdown), tax reform (his solitary big win for the year), the economy with focus on the booming stock market, jobs created, and his plan for improving US infrastructure.

The Democrats would have to regroup for in unity there is strength.

For Trump, divide et tempera works. So why fix it?