A ‘Divine’ birthday celebration

Family, friends and stars came to share a night of glitz and glamour as Mary Divine Sagaral Austria celebrated her birthday at the Manila Polo Club, Forbes Park, Makati City.

On hand to celebrate with the most important lady of the night were her husband, famous artist Tam Austria, son former model-actor-turned band singer Mike and daughter Sistine Van Loan together with their respective families.

(From left) Boy Lizaso, Andrea Brillantes, Richard Hiñola, Sistine Austria Van Loan and Mary Divine Austria Tess, Shane and Shantal Austria Richard Hiñola, Mike Austria and Boy Lizaso Jay Manalo,Ara Mina, Mary Divine Austria, EJ Falcon The designer (middle) and his muses (From left) Boy Lizaso, Andrea Brillantes, Richard Hiñola, Sistine Austria Van Loan and Mary Divine Austria

Stars from the celluloid and music scene like Imelda Papin, Ara Mina, Ricky Davao, Jean Saburit, Eva Eugenio, Aubrey Miles, Jessa Zaragoza, Ricky Davao, Jay Manalo, EJ Falcon, Andrea Brillantes, Darius Razon and beauty and wellness guru Cory Quirino added glitter to the occasion.

Fashion and social luminaries Boy Lizaso, Becky Garcia and Al Perez among others came to greet the celebrant as well.

The festive night hosted by Johnny Litton and opened with a fabulous production number by Club Mwah performers of Pocholo Malillin followed by Lizaso’s fashion show segment, and Mike’s own ETC band.