Divining the trajectories

PEACE process is a temporary solution to conflicts. This is just a ploy to clean guns and procure ammo after the expected collapse. And the taxpayers are always the losers.

* * *

On mining: Men will always be hungry. It is nature’s capability to feed him that is always temporary. Getting rich quick is short term, survival is foresight.

* * *

Sandigan issues travel ban vs Purisima, Napeñas. This time, the “chain of command” of the court will not be violated. The Bureau of Immigration should consider this as an “actionable intelligence.”

* * *

From July 1, 2016 to January 30, the PNP said the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has penalized and dismissed 46 policemen, suspended 63, and demoted four; 79 others were sent to Mindanao for reassignment.

Why should Mindanao always be the dumping ground for reassignments and made to suffer instead?

* * *

US: ‘Pinoys welcome to visit America’. Does it mean “just to visit” but not to stay?

* * *

SAF commandos tapped vs rogue cops. Are the rogue cops that many and powerful?

* * *

AFP on CPP-NPA: “We will hit them hard.” Is there such a thing as hitting them easy?

Duterte ends truce with Reds; peace process in shambles. A golden opportunity lost.

* * *

Gordon slammed over EJK probe by De Lima, Escudero, Kiko Pangilinan. We no longer wonder why.

* * *

Senators unimpressed by push-ups for Angeles cops. Women wearing bras are not making a statement.

* * *

NCRPO chief sends 387 cops for retraining. Do we spend again to renew or re-establish their qualifications for the job?

* * *

On the one hand, Environment Secretary Regina Lopez announced Thursday that out of the 41 metallic mines in the country, 21 will be closed down, six will be suspended and only 12 passed a mining audit.

On the other hand, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said the closure of the mining companies will not only deprive thousands of people across the country of jobs but also affect the finances of local governments and also the national government.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez admitted Friday that the closure of 21 mining companies would hurt exports and the economy.

We say, “ano ba talaga, kuya?

* * *

Movie scenes that we are tired of seeing:

During a standoff: villain holding a gun to a hostage, the lead actor accedes to a demand to drop his weapon. then a shot rings out from somewhere, killing the villain. Surprise!

After watching their story on TV news, one character has to grasp the remote control and turn it off.

Police patrol cars with sirens wailing arrive seconds after the lead actor had subdued all the villains and everyone is completely safe.

In defusing bombs and other explosives, clock counter will always stop at one second before detonation. 6,5,4,3,2…pffft.

While main actor will always knock down several opponents with one power punch during earlier scenes, it will take forever to knock down the main villain.

Lead actor always seems to survive after a hi-impact car collision that sends his car flying and rolling over in the air several times, bomb explosions, falling from great heights, broken limbs, bullet wounds, and even with blood running from nostrils, mouths and ears.

Thunder and lightning occurring simultaneously. Where’s the delay?

Actors and actresses will remove or put on their eyeglasses to project intensity or attention. Ho-hum.

Elevator doors always close in time to evade pursuit, with pursuer pounding on the doors after closing.

The lead actors usually take 30 minutes to die after engaging in a litany of wise words in between spells of labored breathing.

There is always ready a bottle of liquor, glasses for two and filled ice bucket whenever drinks are offered to a guest.

Movie characters are much more impatient than real people, ringing doorbells and knocking again after waiting about two seconds for someone to open the door.

No one finishes a meal at restaurants or at home.

At night when people are driving, whether in a well-lit city or on a dark suburban street, their faces are surprisingly well-lit.

Computer scene will have some kind of bespectacled whiz computer programmer creating screens of code in just a few keystrokes at lightning speed.

Cars seem to have the same powers of survival as the lead actor. Crashed, warped, dented, with engine smoking, tires burning, broken windshield, you can still drive them on stairs, jump over cars and bridges, navigate around tight corners and come out alive.

Bad guys with guns will always miss their shots at main character and action heroes will always have a stupid boss that will disagree with him throughout the movie.

* * *

De Lima fumes at “drug trafficker” tag at Senate hearing.

* * *

Ronaldo “Mong” de Guzman, a fish pen operator of Cardona tells InterAksyon that removing the fish cages would bring about more problems than solutions, especially because the livelihood of thousands of people are tied to the fishpen economy.

* * *

JASIG (Joint Agreement on Safety and Immunity Guarantees) termination practically ends peace talks, says NDFP’s Agcaoili. Is the termination really hard to translate, Mr. Agcaoili?

Ceasefire terminated. Both parties claimed violations that contributed to the cancellation. If both allegations are true, we the people therefore conclude that the ceasefire never existed.

Leftists in Rody Cabinet won’t resign. In a joint statement, Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo, Agrarian Reform Secretary Rafael Mariano and National Anti-Poverty Commission Chair Liza Maza said they needed to maximize their presence in President Duterte’s official family to carry out and implement the advocacies they have been fighting for in the streets and in the countryside for decades.

Having their cake and eating it too reigns supreme over “delicadeza.”

* * *

Senator Richard J. Gordon: 1986 treaty stalls death penalty bill. Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre, however, said the constitutional provision allowing the imposition of the death penalty should prevail over any treaty. Aguirre insisted that the “subservient” treaty cannot prevail over the Constitution. Question is: are treaties not guaranteed by the Charter?

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.