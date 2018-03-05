Division champs shine at PAL Seniors Interclub

BACOLOD CITY: Cebu Country Club, Alta Vista, Rancho Palos Verdes and South Bay of Los Angeles topped their respective divisions at the close of the 32nd Philippine Airlines Senior Interclub golf team championships on Sunday.

Roichi Horit and Nonoy Tirol each had 47 points and Kim Kwang Seok added 42 at Binitin as CCC captured the Founders division with 542 points.

Negros Occidental Team A and Orchard tied for second place with 528 points apiece.

Alabang and Pueblo de Oro completed the top five with 524 and 515, respectively.

In the Aviator class, Alta Vista drew 123 points from Ramon Sebastian (44), Razzy Razon (42) and Masahisa Kawakami (37) to win the Aviator bracket by eight points over Villamor.

The rest of the top five includes Fil Am Hawaii (461), Iloilo Golf and Country Club (454) and Sarangani Golf and Country Club (445).

Rancho Palos Verdes, on the other hand, was declared Sportswriters champion after posting 454, 20 points ahead of Forest Hills.

Scoring 103 points in the final round at Marapara were Lito Dublan 37, Abraham Dizon 33 and Deo Cura 33.

Veterans was third with 429, Bacolod Golf fourth with 428, and Iligan Golf and Taotaomona Guam which tied for fifth with 416 apiece.

The Friendship bracket was won by South Bay of LA which totalled 437, following a 104-point effort at Binitin. Scoring on the final day were Ronald Rojas 49, Rene Flores 41 and Nilo Liwag 28.

Club 1872 LA finished second with 430, Fil-Oz Sydney third with 409, Canphil Golf Association fourth with 394 and Phil Am Golf of Central Florida fifth with 386.

This year’s Interclub’s Platinum sponsors this year are RMN and Manila Times, while major sponsors are Mastercard, The Philippine Manila Standard, Rolls Royce, Bombardier, TV5, Primax, Business World, Crossover and Fox.

Other sponsors include Boeing, PAGCOR, Belmonte Hotel, Eton Properties and Asia Brewery, Inc.