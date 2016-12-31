Divisoria crime-free since Dec 16 –PNP

MANILA’s Divisoria market district has been free of petty crimes since December 16, the Metro Manila police chief said on Friday.

Director Oscar Albayalde, chief of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), said his office did not receive any report of crimes in Divisoria from the Manila Police District from December 16 up to the morning of December 30.

Albayalde said there were usually two to three pickpocketing or snatching incidents daily during the Christmas holidays in the previous years.

This time, however, there were no reports of petty crimes and even heavier offenses such as drug-dealing since December 16, Albayalde said.

Albayalde said the strong and consistent presence of the police was probably the reason there were no pickpockets in Divisoria.

An average of 700,000 people go to Divisoria daily. Almost all products can be bought at Divisoria, where the prices are significantly lower compared with department stores and supermarkets.