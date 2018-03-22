Divorce, artificial intelligence and April Fool’s Day

SERENO: “Why pick on me? Carpio and others have incomplete SALNs.”

Madam CJ, by pointing to others, is this an admission that you really do have an incomplete SALN?

* * *

A short list of unsolicited advice on traffic woes:

Short-term:

Side streets – strictly no parking. one way on every other street. Permanent towaway zones.

Bus stops – strictly one lane. 30-second stop then move forward.

U-turns – physical sealed lane 200 meters prior to U-turn.

Strictly no parking on EDSA.

Strict law enforcement.

Discipline among motorists and pedestrians.

Coordinated infrastructure projects and repair.

Rush hour solution – flexible schedule for education, private and government.

Long-term:

An efficient mass transport system. Subways and more train arteries.

Urban planning.

Relocate all airports outside Metro Manila.

Lease public and private lots for parking.

Decongest Metro Manila by building satellite government offices in all regions.

* * *

I cannot really understand the idea of the postponement of barangay elections. If the reason is that nobody can defeat the incumbents as they are financed by drug money and have enriched themselves, why prolong their stay? Isn’t it that extending their terms further will just let them accumulate more money and be able to finance their carbon copies or relatives? These corrupt and overstaying clowns are like laughing hyenas on their way to the bank.

* * *

If there is ‘no garage, no car policy,’ is it understood that there is also a ‘no car, no garage policy?’

* * *

In a historic first, the House of Representatives approved on third and final reading a bill providing for divorce and dissolution of marriage.

HOR is now a candidate in the world’s speed-reading contest.

After the divorce bill, I have to hear now the congressmen talk about “unifying the country.”

Be safe from fires as it’s Fire Prevention Month. Fools Prevention Month starts April 1.

* * *

We human beings now possess AI or artificial intelligence. Check this out.

– we are guided to our destinations through Waze.

– we know what cheap airfare tickets to buy through booking.com.

– we know where to stay through Trivago and Airbnb.

– we know where to eat through Munchpunch and Looloo.

– we know how to get a ride by using Uber and Grab.

– we know and choose what to buy via Amazon and Alibaba.

– we know any place in the world using Google Maps.

– we are now recognized using biometrics and face recognition.

– our unlimited knowledge provided by Google and Wikipedia.

– able to watch movies through Netflix.

– able to hear music through Spotify.

– we are able to remember things through smartphones alert notifications on schedules and appointments.

– we know how to exercise guided by Zumba and Yoga apps.

– we are now aware of our burned calories through Apple watch and Fitbit.

Scary conclusion: Computer is the “new intelligence.”

Many are now scared that Napoles is venturing into a food chain type called “turo-turo.”

Many politicians are now playing “tago-tago.” PRRD is just excited to say in the end “It-Bulaga!”

A glimpse of the previous administration’s meaning of command responsibility: you command someone to assume responsibility.

News: Sanofi refunds P1.16 billion worth of unused Dengvaxia to shoulder the cost of tests for the vaccine recipients. If their product is really that good, they should have insisted on full payment.

PRRD had dinner with the megastar Sharon Cuneta. I did not think that the senator-husband was eager to escort her through the Palace gate.

Forty-eight lawmakers call for Sandra Cam’s resignation. And I thought they’re always touchy on the issue of separation of powers. And Sandra is not biting. All cams are recording her responses.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday slammed Ottawa over a $233-million chopper deal that did not push through after some Canadian politicians questioned the purchase amid reported human rights violations in the Philippines.

— I was just wondering if the assumptions were included in the operation manual of the choppers.

Russian President Vladimir Putin basked in a landslide reelection victory on Monday, extending his rule over the world’s largest country for another six years. China’s Xi Jinping is likely to stay forever. Trump is not quite happy that both will outlast him.

* * *

Let me share some divorce wits I chanced upon while browsing:

“This guy called up his lawyer to tell him he was filing for divorce, and the lawyer inquired as to the grounds for the suit.

Husband:I’ve got grounds, all right. Can you believe my wife told me I’m a lousy lover?

Lawyer: That’s why you’re suing?

Husband: Of course not. I’m suing because she knows the difference.”

“Sam meets Doug at the bar after his day at divorce court.

‘Did the judge split everything fairly when he granted your wife a divorce?’ asked Doug.

Sam replies, ‘Sort of. She got to keep the house, the car, the boat, the furniture and the dog. I got to keep everything I was wearing’.”

“A man complained about having had two unhappy marriages. His first wife divorced him and his second wife wouldn’t.”

“Marriage is the triumph of imagination over intelligence. Second marriage is the triumph of hope over experience.”

“I married Miss Right. I just didn’t know her first name was Always.”

-Anonymous

“Let’s be blunt: If you hire a divorce lawyer today, there is a good chance you will hire a bankruptcy lawyer within two or three years.”

– Gene Meyer

“Divorce lawyers stoke anger and fear in their clients, knowing that as long as the conflicts remain unresolved the revenue stream will keep flowing.”- Craig Ferguson

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.