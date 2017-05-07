Dizon makes history, leads Meralco to victory in PFL

Striker Curt Dizon headlined FC Meralco Manila’s 5-1 win over Stallion Laguna at the start of the Philippines Football League (PFL) on Saturday in Binan Stadium in Laguna.

The 23-year-old forward made history after converting the league;s first goal that ignited Meralco’s offense in the one-sided match.

Stallion Laguna managed to get one goal in the game but it had no answer in Meralco’s fast-paced offense to surrender the victory to the visiting squad.

With the win, Meralco took the provisional top spot of the league on opening day as the game between Kaya FC-Makati and Ceres Negros FC ended in a 1-1 draw at the University of Makati Stadium.

“Its important for every club to win their first match especially that it is an away game. The boys responded well to our game plan and in the end I’m grateful with their performance,” Meralco head coach Caslib said.

“I think we’re just lucky. To have players like Phil and James [Younghusband] in your team is an additional firepower as far as offense is concerned,” he added.

Dizon delivered the PFL’s first goal in the ninth minute but the Stallions tied the game in the 34th minute courtesy of Japanese Ryota Ishikawa.

Meralco Manila retaliated with Australian winger Tahj Minnieon taking the lead back for his club in the 36th to take a 2-1 advantage going into the break.

Caslib’s wards added three more goals in the second half, one coming from center back Milan Nikolic with a header off a free-kick in the 47th minute then James and Phil Younghusband scored a goal in the 56th and 87th minutes, respectively to seal the victory.