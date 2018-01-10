‘Django’ cops Battle of Legends runner-up plum

Filipino cue master Francisco “Django” Bustamante bagged the runner-up honor in the 2018 Battle of Legends billiards tournament held at the Billiard’s Bistro Die Drei Center Court in Sindelfingen, Germany.

Bustamante, the 2010 World 9-Ball Championship winner and two-time World Cup of Pool titlist, suffered a 6-7 loss to 1996 World 9-Ball champion and 2008 World 8-Ball titlist Ralf Souquet of Germany in a tight championship showdown.

The score was actually tied at 5-all and Bustamante has all the chances of claiming the crown after a good break in the final rack.

But Bustamante missed the eight-ball, allowing Souquet to recover and eventually win the game.

Only six legendary players were invited in the Battle of Legends.

Besides Bustamante and Souquet, the other invited champions were 1999 World 9-Ball champion Efren ‘Bata’ Reyes, three-time World 9-Ball titlist Earl Strickland of the United States, four-time World 14.1 Straight Pool Championship champion Thorsten Hohmann of Germany and former European No. 1 and trickshot World Champion Ralph Eckert of Germany.

The six players were divided into two groups.

Bustamante and Souquet arranged their championship duel after topping their respective groups.

Bustamante, Strickland and Hohmann were pooled in Group A while Souquet, Reyes and Eckert were in Group B.

Bustamante completed a sweet sweep of his two assignments in the group to earn the first spot in the finals.

He defeated Hohmann in the opening day via a close 7-6 decision then outclassed Strickland the following day (7-2).

On the other hand, Souquet, Reyes and Eckert all ended with 1-1 after the round-robin group stage.

Eckert beat Soquet (7-4).

Reyes survived Eckert (7-6).

Souquet toppled Reyes (7-5).

At the end of the elimination, Souquet earned the last berth in finals by virtue of superior quotient points.