‘Django’ rules Derby City Classic 9-Ball

Former world champion Francisco “Django” Bustamante reigned supreme in the 2017 Derby City Classic 9-Ball Bank Championship on Thursday in Elizabeth, Indiana in US.

Bustamante stamped his class over American Larry Nevel via an impressive 2-0 sweep in the championship round.

He earned the $16,000 top purse while Nevel settled for the $8,000 runner-up prize.

Bustamante advanced to the finals by trouncing compatriot and erstwhile unbeaten Warren Kiamco in the semifinals.

He also defeated Shannon Murphy, Shannon Daulton, Alex Olinger and Billy Thorpe in the early rounds.

It was Bustamante’s second Derby City Classic 9-Ball Bank Championship crown after ruling the 2013 edition.

The Filipino cue masters will be gunning for more titles in the Derby City Classic 9-Ball Pool Championship where eight players have already secured spots in the second round led by Bustamante and fellow veteran international campaigners Dennis Orcollo and Lee Vann Corteza.

Also earning berths are Roberto Gomez, Carlo Biado, Johann Chua, Ramil Gallego and Warren Kiamco.

Gomez will be facing Richard Andrews while Biado battles Josh Williams, Chua takes on Tim De Ruyter, Gallego goes up against Larry Romero and Kiamco meets Hunter Lombardo in their respective second-round games.

Bustamante, Orcollo and Corteza are still awaiting their second-round foes.

Legendary cue master Efren “Bata” Reyes known as The Magician shoots for second-round slot when he tackles Nevel in the first round scheduled on Thursday night.

Besides 9-Ball Pool Championship, the other remaining events are One-Pocket Challenge and Straight-Pool Championship.

Scotland’s Jayson Shaw pocketed the Bigfoot 10-Ball Challenge earlier.

After the completion of five events, the winner with the most number of points will be proclaimed as the Master of the Table.

Last year, Filipino-Canadian Alex Pagulayan bagged the Master of the Table.