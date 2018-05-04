D&L Industries doubles profit in Q1 

D&L Industries, Inc. said net income in the first quarter of 2018 grew at a double-digit rate driven by higher revenues from its high-margin specialty products (HMSP) segment.

The company said net income in the first quarter rose 12.3 percent from a year earlier to P744 million, as revenue contribution form the HMSP segment grew to 64 percent from 58 percent in the same quarter in 2016.

The remaining 36 percent of revenues came from the company’s commodity business. Margins from its blended commodity business rose to 6.5 percent from 3 percent a year ago. As a result, overall gross profit margin for the company expanded by 17.9 percent.

Export revenues dropped 5 percent year-on-year, as exports accounted for only 22 percent of total revenue versus 24 percent in 2016. Food and oleochemicals were the largest contributors to the segment with 34 percent each.

“Our long-term target remains to be 50-percent export revenue driven,” D&L President Alvin Lao told a news briefing in Makati City on Thursday.

D&L said its food ingredients segment posted flat earnings year-on-year due to lower commodity sales as volumes fell 25 percent.

“In addition, the Holy Week holiday period, during which the company’s business operations are lighter than usual, took place in March this year versus April the previous year,” the company said.

The high margin side of the food business saw volumes grow 13 percent, which helped offset the decline in commodities.

Chemrez, D&L’s oleochemicals business, delivered 30 percent higher earnings in the first quarter on the back of a strong performance from the oleochemicals segment, which more than offset the weakness in the other specialty chemicals segment.