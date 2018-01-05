Friday, January 5, 2018
    D&L unit secures PEZA registration in Batangas

    D&L Industries Inc. said on Thursday that one of its subsidiaries had succesfully registered with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) as a manufacturer of coconut-oil products.

    In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, D&L said Natura Aeropack Corp. (NAC) also received on Thursday a certificate allowing it, as an ecozone export enterprise, to produce coconut-oil fractions, coconut-based surfactants and downstream consumer items.

    “The NAC facility is part of the expansion plans of the D&L Group, which will position [itself]to grow in the next 20 years,” D&L said.

    The facility will be in a 26-hectare lot in the First Industrial Township-Special Economic Zone in Batangas province. Commercially operations are expected to begin in 2021.


    The disclosure came two months after D&L announced plans to put up new manufacturing facilities to diversify its business portfolio.

    The initiative is part of the company’s efforts to grow its export business and focus on higher-value and higher-margin products.

    “Once registered with PEZA…[the company]will be required to meet the 50-percent export-sales requirement for Filipino enterprises,” D&L said.

