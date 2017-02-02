DLSU, AdU start UAAP baseball title defense

DE LA SALLE opens its bid for a second straight championship against University of the Philippines (UP) as the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 baseball tournament blasts off on Sunday.

The Green Batters and the Fighting Maroons will play in the third game of the opening day tripleheader at the Rizal Memorial Baseball Stadium.

In other matches, Ateneo and University of Santo Tomas (UST) go for it when the first pitch takes place at 7 a.m., to be followed by the National University (NU)-Adamson University match.

Handled by its former ace pitcher Joseph Orillana, La Salle returned to the pedestal after dethroning the Blue Eagles in the Finals last year.

With an almost intact roster from last season, La Salle is tipped to win the crown.

Softball action begins on Saturday at the same Malate venue, with last season’s runner-up UST facing Ateneo at 8 a.m.

La Salle plays NU at 10 a.m., followed by University of the East-UP match at 12 noon.

Defending champion Adamson University drew an opening day bye and will face NU on Monday at 9 a.m.

The Lady Falcons ended their remarkable string of 73 consecutive victories last season, but still emerged victorious as the Ana Santiago-coached squad nipped the Tigresses in three games to annex their sixth straight crown.

Adamson University will have to do it without its aces Queeny Sabobo and Annalie Benjamen, who have already completed their playing years.