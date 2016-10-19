DLSU netters sustain miracle run, make title round

REIGNING three-time men’s champion De La Salle hurdled five do-or-die games to advance in the title round of the UAAP Season table tennis tournament at the Blue Eagle Gym on Wednesday.

Looked like goners after ranking sixth in the eliminations, the Green Archers defeated second seeded National University in the second step-ladder semifinals match via identical 3-2 scores to clinch the remaining Finals berth.

De La Salle, which earlier toppled Far Eastern University, University of the Philippines and University of the East in succession, will face unbeaten University of Santo Tomas in the best-of-three series starting on Oct. 26 at the same Katipunan venue.

The Growling Tigers gained an outright passage in the men’s Finals after going 14-0 in the eliminations.

With the improbable run in the step-ladder playoffs, the Archers remained on course for a championship double.

Looking invincible despite losing Olympian Ian Lariba to graduation, three-peat seeking De La Salle also secured a Finals berth after sweeping the 14-game eliminations.

The Lady Archers will face the Tigresses, which defeated the twice-to-beat Lady Tamaraws in the second step-ladder, in championship round on Oct. 26.

UST overcame No. 2 FEU with 3-1 and 3-2 victories to keep its title hopes alive.