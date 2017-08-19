DLSU professor is this year’s Young Historian awardee

NCCA has awarded De La Salle University (DLSU) professor Arleigh Ross Dela Cruz as the 2016 Young Historian for his manuscript titled “Epizootics, Veterinary Science and the Filipinos, 1899 to 1939.”

Dela Cruz’s winning manuscript focused on the role of the veterinary science, Epizootics in the development of health institutions in the country, a section in historiography not usually touched in the course of the study of history.

“A lot have already been written about Philippine history but there are still a lot of subjects and fields that has to be studied. One example would be the subject of my manuscript. Who would have thought that animals, particularly that of the carabaos and cows and the epizootic diseases could be an interesting topic in history?” dela Cruz noted.

A magna cum laude Bachelor of Arts in the Social Sciences graduate of the University of the Philippines Manila, dela Cruz is an associate professor at the History Department of DLSU. He holds a Masteral Degree in History from DLSU and earned his Doctorate in History from UP Diliman. He merges history and science in his researches with focus on the history of the public health sector and veterinary science.

According to Celestina Boncan, head of the National Committee on Historical Research of the NCCA, the Young Historian’s Prize gives a reason to young historians to aspire for greater works in the field of history.

“The Young Historian’s Prize serves as an inspiration to young Filipino historians to engage in research and to produce historical works or narratives par excellence so that we, the older generation, are rest assured of a continuity of excellence in history,” said Boncan in her message.

A project of the NHCR Executive Council, the Young Historian’s Prize aims to recognize outstanding works by young Filipino historians who are 21 to 40 years of age.

Dela Cruz is now one of the acclaimed young historians of the country following awardees like Jerome Ong, Stephen Totanes and other acclaimed historiographers.

Dela Cruz delivered his acceptance speech in Filipino as commemoration of the Buwan ng Wika and History Month every August.