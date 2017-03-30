DLSU students organize Haribon’s 1st membership orientation

Environmental group Haribon Foundation recently held its first membership meeting this year in its headquarters in Quezon City. The event was co-organized by a group of volunteers from the De La Salle University (DLSU) Department of Communication for the purpose of introducing Haribon and its work to potential new members.

“As Haribon members, you are our biodiversity champions. Your support in different capacities will help amplify our advocacies in caring for the environment and its biodiversity,” said Arlie Endonila, Haribon’s resource and development manager during the orientation.

To contribute to the organization’s goals, members of Haribon choose a specific committee where they think their skills and passion fit best. Committees include membership (i.e. recruitment of potential supporters and organizing of member events), resource development (i.e. fundraising), communications (i.e. awareness-raising, photography, videography, layout) training and education (i.e. facilitating or documenting of training activities), advocacy (i.e. positioning of Haribon’s causes in various campaigns), site action (i.e. support in site-based interventions) and conservation science (i.e. collecting data on sites, habitats and species).

At the end of the orientation, a number of non-member attendees proceeded to apply for membership whereas existing members reported that they learned more about the organization and gained a new perspective regarding their roles as members. Member Kevin Laranang told Haribon, “I am glad to know that there is an organization like Haribon that advocates for biodiversity conservation in the country. I hope they carry on the good work.”

The membership orientation was organized by graduating Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Communication students.

When asked about the volunteer experience, student organizer Kriselle Valenzuela remarked, “It feels great knowing that I get to help a cause that I passionately believe in.”

Apart from organizing the activity, the volunteers also helped produce the materials including membership primers, and also helped facilitate the marketing and promotions for the event.

“Volunteering for an environmental conservation group was definitely a great experience especially that we get to contribute in achieving Haribon’s goals,” shared Zaira Tan from DLSU.

“We are grateful to our volunteers from the De La Salle University who worked hard since day one to help put up this successful orientation. Thank you for choosing Haribon,” Endonila addressed the volunteer organizers.

Haribon Foundation is a membership environmental organization committed to nature conservation through community empowerment and scientific excellence. For 44 years, its work, made possible by its supporters, has sought to transform mindsets and practices contributing to the long-term viability of the country’s biodiversity.

Haribon is set to roll out its environmental activities in the summer including tree treks, outdoor playschool, Haribon Meets U and Haribon Travel. To know more, visit their website at www.haribon.org.ph.

CHRIZELLE ANNE SO/HARIBON FOUNDATION