DLSU thumps UP in Filoil opener

The De La Salle Green Archers carved out an impressive 82-79 victory and sent highly fancied University of the Philippines crashing down to earth in the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup on Saturday at The Arena in San Juan City.

Displaying a relentless game where they ran at every opportunity and attacked the rim with purpose and abandon, the Green Archers never allowed UP to settle down.

With old hands Kib Montalbo, Andrei Caracut, and Aljun Melecion providing the usual firepower, La Salle got a lot of rebounds, hustle, defense, and points from rookies Brandon Bates and Taane Samuels along with a much-improved Justine Baltazar.

Baltazar, Bates, and Samuels combined for 37 points, 16 rebounds, five assists, and three shot blocks. Collectively, they held UP center Bright Akhuetie to 12 points and three rebounds. UP’s two leading scorers, Juan Gomez De Liaño and Diego Dario who scored 21 and 16 points, respectively, got the bulk of their points from three-point range; oft the only available shot for the Fighting Maroons.

“It’s just a bonus (their win) as we’re a work in progress,” said first year DLSU coach Louie Gonzales.

The Fil-Australian Bates and Fil-New Zealander Samuel were solid inside and had a huge impact on the game

I was a little disappointed because I wasn’t able to grab more rebounds,” said Bates of his Filoil debut.

“Coach told us we’re gonna get banged up but we had to mentally stable,” added Samuel.

“Back home they played against people their height or taller, so it was an adjustment for them too playing smaller but faster players,” noted Gonzales.

La Salle’s hustle netted them 17 second chance points to the mere seven of UP. “I don’t think we had something to prove,” said graduating swingman Kib Montalbo. “We just want to win.”

THE SCORES:

DLSU 82 – Baltazar 16, Samuel 12, Caracut 11, Santillan 9, Montalbo 9, Bates 9, Melecio 8, Corteza 4, Go 3, Dyke 1, Capacio 0.

UP 79 – Juan Gomez De Liano 21, Dario 16, Akhuetie 12, Desiderio 9, Vito 8, Javi Gomez De Liano 7, Jaboneta 3, Manzo 2, Murrell 1, Prado 0, Tungcab 0, Gozum 0, Lim 0.