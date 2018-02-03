DLSU’s Rivero brothers take leave of absence

De La Salle University’s road to reclaim the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s basketball crown next season will be more challenging as the Rivero brothers, Prince and Ricci, surprisingly took a leave of absence from the team.

La Salle confirmed on Friday that the Rivero brothers and Brent Paraiso would not be part of the Green Archers squad for Season 81 as the trio “went on leave.”

A statement released by the school through its official Twitter account hinted that that the reason for the leave was the three players’ endorsement commitments.

“The DLSU Men’s Basketball Team management announces that they have implemented a policy that prohibits players to enter into sponsorship agreements with commercial entities,” the statement said.

“This will allow the players to focus on the games and team practices without any restrictions.”

The school added that the Riveros and Paraiso are still enrolled in the university and are attending their respective classes.

The Manila Times tried to reach La Salle’s Office of Sports Development director Nonong Calanong and incoming coach Louie Gonzalez to get their sides on the issue but did not respond to texts and calls.

La Salle is currently in a transition period following the exit of Aldin Ayo to coach the University of Santo Tomas basketball team and the departure of two-time UAAP Most Valuable Player Ben Mbala.

The Green Archers opted not to compete in a pre-season tournament to give Gonzales more time to adjust with his new squad.

Without the Rivero brothers and Paraiso, Gonzalez now has to rely on Kib Montalbo, Andrei Caracut, Santy Santillan and Aljun Melecio in the coming campaign.

Ricci Rivero played a major part in La Salle’s runner-up finish in Season 80 as the Mythical Five member averaged 14.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. His older brother Prince has an average of 6.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game in a back-up role to Mbala.