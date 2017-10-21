DLSZ, British School secure lead in JGFP Interschool

The boys teams of De La Salle Zobel (DLSZ) and British School Manila (BSM) grabbed the lead after the fourth round of the 2017 JGFP Interschool Championship at Eastridge Golf Club (September 23 and 24), Sherwood Hills Golf Club (October 7 and 8) and Riviera Sports Club and Golf Country Club (October 15).

Boys 1 (Grades 5-6) action has DLSZ with Miko Granada, Rafael Ilas, Kim Tae Won, Santino Magtalas with up with 359 points followed at second place by Xavier School with the 303 points of Sebastian Arenas, Joaquin Arenas, Luigi Dy and Anton Mapua. Ateneo rounds off the top three with the 301 points of Kirk dela Torre, Jaime Alabastro, and Vitto Miravite.

Zachary Castro (54, 51, 50, 56 = 211) of Bloomfield Academy tops the individual field with Alabastro (47,44, 39, 43 = 173) at second and Dylan Castillo (45, 48, 39, 40 = 172) of Brent International School-Subic at third.

The BSM team of Bhuvas Nagpal, Armand Copok, Manolo Reyes, Aaran Long and Johann Chan lead in Boys 2 (Grades 3-4) with 174 points followed by Xavier School with 141 points courtesy of Seth Koa, Jude De Leon, Enzo Cham and Gabriel See. DLSZ’s Jose Hernandez, Pablo Briones, Rafael Leonio, Aaron Panganiban were able to put together 109 points for third.

Rafael Leonio (36, 31, 37, 42 = 146) of DLSZ leads the individual race followed by School of Tomorrow’s Zach Villaroman (33, 42, 33, 37 = 145) and The Bridge School’s Rocco Pineda (35, 28, 30, 37 = 130) at third.

MGC NEW LIFE with 91 points from Alexa Tan, Janelle Lim, Jazelle Lim leads the combined Girls 3a (Grades 5-6) and 3b (Grades 3-4) division.

Theresa Dela Paz (42, 38, 40, 39 = 159) of St Michael de Archangel is top scorer in Girls 3a (Grades 5-6) and is challenged by Jody Castillo (39, 41, 41, 36 = 157) of Brent International School-Subic and Gabie Rosca (39, 0, 41, 38 = 118) of Meridian International

Reese Ng (40, 53, 39, 45 = 177) of BSM leads all grades 3-4 players in Girls 3b and is trailed by Celine Abalos (38, 36, 0, 38 = 112) of Poveda and Stevie Umali (39, 30, 0, 34 =103) of Everest Academy

The all individual Peewee (Grades 1-2) divisions are led by Mikaela dela Paz (19, 17, 20, 24 = 80) of Assumption Antipolo, Coco Ong (18, 20, 26 = 64) of Home Global School and Precious Zaragoza (17, 11, 21, 14 = 63) of Learning Links Academy in girls and Emilio Hernandez (26, 25, 26, 25 = 102) of Singapore School Manila, Scott Ng (27, 20, 24, 27 = 98) of Xavier School and Gavin Go (16, 20, 20, 21 = 77) of Faith Academy.

The standings are expected to move dramatically at the conclusion of the fifth round of play on November 12 at the Riviera Sports and the Riviera Golf and Country Club (Couples) with only the top 4 of 5 scores to count in determining the winners.

Action resume to complete Round 3 of play this weekend for the high school players at the Beverly Hills Golf Club.