DLSZ, CKSC, CEU dribblers keep titles; DLSZ, SBCA tossers prevail

De La Salle Zobel, Chiang Kai Shek College and Centro Escolar University swept their best-of-three finals foes to keep their titles in the 47th WNCAA basketball tournament which ended over the weekend at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

DLSZ upended St. Paul College Pasig, 58-45, to nail a remarkable seventh straight championship in the midgets division; CKSC dumped DLSZ, 68-40, for a back-to-back juniors crown; and CEU picked up its sixth straight seniors plum after an 82-42 win over Philippine Women’s University.

In the volleyball tournament, DLSZ notched two more championships while San Beda College Alabang seized the seniors trophy—all via two-game sweeps, too.

The midgets DLSZ squad beat St. Scholastica’s College, 25-14, 25-18, and its juniors crew downed CKSC, 25-12, 25-14, 25-19. SBCA blasted CEU, 25-23, 25-20, 25-27, 26-28, 15-12.

DLSZ upped its total first semester haul to four after ruling the junior futsal finals while PWU bagged the seniors title.

Anicka Chabelia Castaneda was named junior MVP.

The country’s first and only tri-level league for women will resume next year with the badminton, cheerdance, cheerleading, poomsae, softball, swimming, taekwondo and table tennis events.