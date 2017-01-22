DLSZ, FEU-D rout foes

EARLY finalists De La Salle-Zobel and defending champion Far Eastern University-Diliman blasted their respective opponents on Saturday in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 79 juniors football tournament at the Moro Lorenzo Field.

The Junior Archers blanked Ateneo, 6-0, to solidify their hold on top of the table with a maximum 15 points and move closer in completing a two-round sweep of the eliminations.

Also unforgiving are the Baby Tamaraws, who hammered out a 5-1 victory over University of Santo Tomas to hike their total at 12 points.

De La Salle-Zobel and FEU-Diliman will play in the Finals preview at 4 p.m. on Saturday at the same Katipunan venue.

The one-game championship between the Junior Archers and the Baby Tamaraws will now be played at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on Feb. 4 at 7 p.m.

The Blue Eaglets and the Tiger Cubs remained at one point and will clash for the third place finish at 2 p.m. on Saturday.