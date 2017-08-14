DM Consunji bags P11.7-B worth of projects in H1

LEADING construction firm DM Consunji, Inc.’s (DMCI) said it bagged P11.7 billion worth of projects in the infrastructure, energy, buildings, and utilities sectors in the first half of the year, or more than double the P4.5-billion worth of contracts booked in the same period last year.

Among its newly-inked projects are the Cavite-Laguna Expressway project of MPCALA Holdings, Inc., Anchor Grand Suites of Anchor Land, the Bued viaduct and roadway of Private Infra Dev Corp., the LRT-2 East (Masinag) station under the transportation department, and the civil works for a thermal power plant for engineering procurement and construction contractor JGC Philippines.

“We are seeing some uptick in infrastructure projects but the construction growth is still primarily driven by the private sector. Hopefully, more government-led projects will go online with this year,” DMCI President and Chief Executive Officer Jorge Consunji said in a statement.

With the said contracts, DMCI’s order book now stands at P26.8 billion, which is 4 percent lower than the P27.9 billion recorded from January to June last year.

The company said its net income soared 60.3 percent to P630 million in the first half of the year from P630 million a year ago on the back of improved operational efficiencies and lower construction costs among its business units.

It said major ongoing projects include sections 1 and 2 of the Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3 project of Citra Central Expressway Corp., Citygate mixed-use development of Ayala Land, Inc., The Royalton and Imperium luxury condominiums of Ortigas & Co., The Arete of Ateneo de Manila University, and NCCC Mall of LTS Malls, Inc.

DMCI is the construction unit of integrated engineering and management conglomerate DMCI Holdings, Inc. DMCI Holding’s other subsidiaries are DMCI Power Inc., Semirara Mining and Power Corp., DMCI Mining, DMCI Homes, DMCI Project Developers Inc., and Maynilad Water Services Inc.