DM Wenceslao ramps up expansion program

PROPERTY and construction group DM Wenceslao & Associates, Inc. has nine property projects currently under construction in line with its vision to expand its real estate footprint and broaden its sources of recurring income.

The company said in a statement on Thursday that six commercial and three residential projects were under way and all set for completion in 2023. These include the development of Pixel Residences, which is set to be completed by 2019.

DM Wenceslao Chief Executive Officer Delfin Angelo Wenceslao said the residential projects will provide an approximate total saleable floor area of 88,000 square meters (sqm), while the commercial ventures promise a total leasable area of 280,000 sqm.

“We are also in a good position to avail of construction opportunities available in this golden age of infrastructure,” Wenceslao said.

In 2017, the company saw its net income grow to P1.56 billion from P872 million in 2015 despite deferring its plan for a public listing. But early this month, the company re-filed an application for a public offering to raise as much as P15.5 billion for its expansion programs.

The company filed a preliminary prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) on March 7 to offer as much as 679.2 million shares, priced at P22.90 apiece, with an overallotment option of up to 101.87 million shares.

The planned offering is equivalent to 20 percent of the company’s total outstanding shares.

“Our company intends to use the net proceeds from the offer to fund the development of our pipeline projects, obtain land projects through potential share acquisitions, develop infrastructure within Aseana City and for other general corporate purposes,” the company said in its prospectus.

DM Wenceslao is banking on the robust growth of the property sector in the bay area. To date, it has a total of 57 hectares of land in Metro Manila. Most of it is in the 110-hectare Aseana City, the firm’s flagship project and one of the country’s largest and fastest-growing mixed-use business districts.