DMCI to complete 14 buildings in 2017

Property developer DMCI Homes expects to complete 14 buildings in eight different residential projects in 2017, the company said.

In a wrap-up of construction progress on its pre-selling condominium projects as of end-January, DMCI said that buildings are slated for completion this year in its Mirea Residences, Levina Place, and Lumiere Residences in Pasig; Sheridan Towers in Mandaluyong; Viera Residences and Zinnia Towers in Quezon City; Asteria Residences in Parañaque; and The Birchwood in Taguig.

The Mirea Residences in Santolan, Pasig will see five of its eight buildings completed this year, the first of which “should be completed this month or early next month,” the company said, with the others to follow between April and November. The remaining three mid-rise buildings in the Balinese-inspired complex are currently scheduled for completion sometime in 2018.

Levina Place in Rosario, Pasig is also very near completion, the company said, with owners already moving into two buildings of the three-building mid-rise complex that were completed last year. Final finishing work and occupancy permits for the third building are expected within the next few weeks, the company said. The complex offers two- and three-bedroom units ranging in floor area from 64 square meters to 114 square meters, with about one-third of the site area devoted to open space and outdoor amenities.

Also in Pasig, the East Tower of the three high-rise tower Lumiere Residences project should be completed by the third quarter of 2017, with the West and North Towers to follow in 2018 and 2020, respectively. Located at the intersection of Pasig Blvd. and Shaw Blvd., the one-, two-, and three-bedroom units offered range in price from P2.13 million for a 24 square meter one-bedroom to P6.45 million for a 70 square meter three-bedroom unit.

Sheridan Towers, a two-tower high-rise project located near Pioneer in Mandaluyong, will see its South Tower completed in the fourth quarter, with the North Tower, already under construction, having an estimated completion date of February 2020. The South Tower contains one- and two-bedroom units, with one-bedrooms ranging in floor area from 28 to 39 square meters and priced between P2.35 million and P3.15 million; two-bedroom units are available in sizes of either 56.5 square meters or 67.5 square meters, and range in price from P3.4 million to P4.47 million.

The Viera Residences in Scout Tuason, Quezon City is a single 27-story tower containing 730 one- to three-bedroom units, with completion of construction and early turnover of units presently scheduled for October 2017. A key feature of the project is its design that leaves much of the ground level open to the landscaped property site, maximizing a relaxing, green environment in a relatively compact space, the company said.

DMCI’s other Quezon City project, the Zinnia Towers, is one of the larger residential projects under development on the city’s north side. The North Tower was finished in early 2016, while the nearly completed South Tower should be ready for occupancy by December of this year. The two 39-story towers contain a total of 1,652 units available from studio up to three-bedroom layouts.

The Asteria Residences, located in San Isidro, Parañaque, is a multi-building mid-rise complex designed primarily with families in mind, featuring a total of 868 two- and three-bedroom units in seven six-story buildings. The units range in size from 64.5 to 87.5 square meters, with prices ranging from approximately P2.7 million to P4.4 million. Two of the seven buildings, which are reportedly sold out, are scheduled for completion during the second quarter of this year, with three more to follow in the first half of next year.

Finally, The Birchwood, a similar mid-rise complex consisting of five buildings, will see the second and third buildings completed this year, with the remaining two having an estimated completion date of January 2018. Located in the Acacia Estates near C-5 in Taguig, the complex is arranged around a park-like “amenities core,” DMCI explained, and offers 535 two- and three-bedroom units that are slightly larger than in similar developments, ranging in size from 49 to 100 square meters, with a price range of P3.3 million to P5.3 million.