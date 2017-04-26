DMCI expands to fast-growing Kapitolyo

DMCI Homes’ new Brixton Place development is ideally placed to take advantage of the rapid growth of Pasig City’s Kapitolyo district, the developer said, highlighting the two-tower condominium project’s location in a progress update.

Located on a 9,000-square meter property along West Capitol Drive in Kapitolyo, the two 45-story towers will offer a mix of 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, and 3-bedroom suites, with a price range of P2.5 million to P6.8 million, DMCI said.

While Brixton Place offers a host of on-site amenities, its location in Pasig’s food and art mecca is one of its key selling points, DMCI explained.

“Kapitolyo is constantly evolving as more developments are in the pipeline, including recreation establishments, office buildings, and more food hubs particularly at the Capitol Commons retail and commercial centers,” the developer said.

DMCI also highlighted Brixton Place’s proximity to nearby areas such as Bonifacio Global City, Makati, Greenhills, Quezon City, and in particular Ortigas, which is easily accessible via Shaw Boulevard and Pioneer Street. Major shopping and entertainment destinations in the area include SM Megamall, the Greenfield District, Shangri-La Plaza, and the recently opened Ayala Mall the 30th.

The developer pointed out, however, that the new development would contain numerous amenities, including extensive green spaces, sky gardens within the buildings – a DMCI signature feature – three swimming pools, fitness center, and function rooms.

“Of course, the facilities being offered to go beyond mere lap pools and gardens. There is a good selection of indoor and outdoor amenities designed to accommodate various social pursuits no matter the occasion and time of the year,” DMCI said.

Positioning it as an investment property, DMCI said that Brixton Place is particularly well suited to young families, working singles, and buyers looking for property to lease out for rental income.

The developer said the two buildings, called Brent and Weston, would be completed in September 2021 and May 2022, respectively.