DMCI founder David Consunji passes away at 95

Construction and real estate magnate David M. Consunji, the founder of diversified engineering conglomerate DMCI Holdings, Inc. passed away on Monday at age 95.

DMCI, in a disclosure to the stock exchange on Tuesday, said Consunji died around noontime.

“Recognized locally as the father of [the]contemporary construction industry, DM (Consunji) built landmarks and redefined cityscapes for generations of Filipinos,” the company said.

Consunji’s remains lie in state at the Capilla de San Francisco of the Santuario de San Antonio Parish, McKinley Road, Forbes Park in Makati City, and can be viewed starting September 5 until Friday, September 8..

He will be interred on Saturday, September 9, at the Heritage Memorial Park in Taguig City after a 9:30 am mass at the Santuario de San Antonio.

Consunji was listed as the Philippines’ 6th richest man this year by Forbes, following Henry Sy, John Gokongwei, Enrique Razon, Jr., Lucio Tan, and Jaime Zobel de Ayala.

The tycoon founded his business initially by constructing chicken houses for the Bureau of Animal Industry until he earned a reputation for on schedule delivery, DMCI said, leading to larger scale projects such as the Tacloban Coca Cola Plant and Bacnotan Cement Plant.

He also served in government, having been appointed secretary of the departments of Public Works and Highways and Transportation from 1970 to 1975 during the Marcos administration.

DMCI Holdings handles the Consunji family’s businesses and investments in construction (DM Consunji), power and mining (DMCI Power Inc., Semirara Mining and Power Corp., DMCI Mining), property development (DMCI Homes, DMCI Project Developers Inc.), and water utilities (Maynilad Water Services Inc.)