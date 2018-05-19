DMCI Group enters socialized housing segment

CONGLOMERATE DMCI Holdings, Inc. is making a foray into the socialized housing segment, according to Alfredo Austria, president of the conglomerate’s property arm DMCI Homes. “We plan to go into socialized housing [because]we feel that it is part of our corporate social responsibility—to provide very good housing for the lower income class, so that’s the main motivation, part of giving back,” Austria told reporters on the sidelines of the company’s annual stockholders’ meeting on Monday. DMCI Homes will put up its first socialized housing project within its land bank in Calaca, Batangas. The project may commence construction within the year once the necessary permits are secured. Selling prices per unit will be at par with the government’s mandated average of P450,000 per unit, Austria said.