DMCI Holding’s Q1 profit up 5% to P4.3B

Conglomerate DMCI Holdings Inc.’s net income increased by 5 percent to P4.3 billion in the first quarter of 2018 from P4.1 billion a year ago, buoyed by its core businesses.

In a statement, the Consunji-led group said higher coal prices, water-billed volume, and construction revenues contributed to the increase.

Consolidated revenues rose by 8 percent to P20.3 billion from P18.8 billion in 2017.

“Our power-generation business suffered some setbacks this quarter because of the unplanned outages of Sem-Calaca Power Corp. and Southwest Luzon Power Generation Corp.,” DMCI Holdings Chairman and President Isidro Consunji was quoted as saying in the statement.

“But we believe that higher coal sales and average selling prices will more than offset the impact of these outages on our bottom line,” he added.

The two power firms’ contribution to the conglomerate’s profits grew by 3 percent to P2.6 billion from P2.5 billion.

Semirara Mining and Power Corp., Sem-Calaca Power and Southwest Luzon Power’s parent company, also climbed by 3 percent, to P4.6 billion from P4.4 billion, on the back of the 24-percent increase in the average selling price of coal.

Property arm DMCI Homes’ net-income share slid by 11 percent to P848 million from P950 million a year ago, blamed on the slowdown in revenue recognition.

Last June, DMCI Homes shifted its accounting policy from the completed contract method to percentage of completion (POC).

“DMCI Homes recogizes revenues based on the progress of its project development and once at least 15 percent of the contract price has been collect from the buyer,” it said.

Construction unit DM Consunji Inc.’s net income soared by 85 percent to P336 million from last year’s P182 million on the back of variation orders from projects nearing completion.

Off-grid energy subsidiary DMCI Power’s net profit plunged by 12 percent to P76 million from P87 million, due to “lower-than-expected provisional tariff granted to its Aborian power plant in Palawan.”

Mining unit DMCI Mining’s earnings jumped by 41 percent year to P45 million year-on-year from P32 million.

Affiliate Maynilad Water Services Inc.’s contribution to the holding firm’s net income climbed by 12 percent to P315 million from P282 million.

A higher-billbed volume and a 2.8-percent inflationary rate adjustment implemented in January accounted for this increase.