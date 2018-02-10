DMCI Homes to launch 8 condo towers in 2018

CONSUNJI-LED DMCI Homes is targeting to launch eight residential towers in Metro Manila and Davao City this year following strong reception from property buyers.

In a statement on Thursday, DMCI Homes said it is was set to launch condominium projects, both mid- and high-rise, in Parañaque, Las Piñas, Pasig, Pasay, Manila, and Quezon City.

“We’re looking at new product formats that would suit the evolving needs and preferences of the market but still consistent with our value-for-money proposition,” DMCI Homes President Alfredo Austria said.

Their bullish sentiment on Davao, meanwhile, is backed by the strong reservation sales that came from their initial offering called the Verdon Parc, coupled with positive forecasts on Davao’s real estate sector.

In its top 10 predictions for 2018, global real estate services firm Colliers International-Philippines said the government’s aggressive infrastructure push would further drive demand for residential projects in major urban areas in Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.

“The improvement of road networks and expansion of airports should further unlock land values in these areas, making them more feasible for residential projects,” Colliers had stated.

In full-year 2017, DMCI Homes exceeded its sales and reservations target by 13.4 billion, achieving P38.9 billion versus the P25.5 billion target.